Labor Day weekend draws crowds and problems to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An increase in holiday visitors may have led to a spike in ugly behavior. People visiting Las Vegas this past weekend noticed a difference in this trip compared to previous ones.

Strip tourists say it was busy, with a lot of people walking around, as clubs, shows and bars remain closed at this time. Videos of issues happening on the iconic stretch over the weekend began to surface and are trending on social media.

One video shows a fist fight, while another shows a brawl inside of what appears to be the Wynn.

A few weeks ago, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told 8 News Now crime is up on the Strip and said cheap room rates may be the reason why.

We talked to a few who said this was more crowded than they have seen it all summer.

“Overcrowded on the Strip because no places for people to go, so no shows, it kind of hurts everything,” sad Ram Cornelio, visiting from Texas.

8 News Now reached out to Wynn Las Vegas regarding the video allegedly taken at the resort. They sent us the following statement:

An otherwise calm holiday weekend was marred by a disruption created by non-hotel guests in the Encore casino. In order to ensure Wynn Las Vegas and Encore maintain the guest experience standards for which we are known, we are increasing our investment in our security procedures and team. We have increased the presence of security throughout the resort and added more uniformed Metro police officers. Security officers and others currently prevent groups of unrelated guests from gathering to ensure appropriate physical distancing; with their increased presence, Wynn security will allow no exceptions. As an added precaution, all hotel room keys will be scanned at elevator entrances to ensure only current registered guests are admitted to the hotel towers. Furthermore, as guest demand for our luxury resort experience grows, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore have now returned to the standard, higher hotel rates we offered pre-pandemic.” Michael Weaver, Wynn Las Vegas

We are expected to see another increase of tourists this coming weekend for celebrations related to Mexican Independence Day. 8 News Now checked hotel prices for rooms on various travel websites, and rates run from about $100 to upwards of $300/night.