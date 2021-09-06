Labor Day at Lake Mead includes new water safety rules for boaters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday weekend means boaters were flocking to Lake Mead.

“It feels good out in the water here so,” said Michaela Cimino a boater out on Lake Mead celebrating the holiday.

Low water levels this time of year aren’t stopping people from enjoying the holiday.

“It is pretty busy, looking at the cars in the parking it looks busier than we have seen,” said Isabella Fields.

For many across the valley, hopping in the lake is a popular choice during the Labor Day holiday, but this year visitors are learning about some new rules and regulations on the lake.

People were making their way out on the lake but many were surprised to hear about the new rules when it comes to the use of pool toys in the lake.

Inflatable and non-inflatable devices or pool toys such as armbands, beach balls, and pool noodles are no longer allowed.

“Honestly I did not know that so we will probably have to put some pool toys away,” said Fields.

Over the past seven years, there have been nine drownings fatalities directly attributed to pool toy use.

Boaters like Michaela Cimino say they understand the reasoning behind the new rules.

“I understand that I guess…because it could pop and if the kids are dependent on that to float and they don’t have any life jacket then yeah that is scary,” Cimino tells 8 News Now.

Officials with Lake Mead say life jackets are what need to be used to stay safe on the lake.

Fields says her kids always have them on. “We keep life jackets on if we know we will be swimming and hop out of the boat we have life jackets, my kids keep life jackets on no matter what,” she adds.

Officials at Lake Mead also tell 8 News Now that other water recreation areas around the nation are starting to prohibit the same items, they say they are meant for pools, not the lake.