Labor and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta taken into custody

FRESNO, Calif. — Labor leader and civil rights activist Doloarea Huerta was handcuffed and escorted from a rowdy Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting in Fresno, California Tuesday.

She was among eight people who were detained as the SEIU blocked the entrance to the meeting. According to the SEIU, the county has failed to represent the county’s seniors, disabled and their caregivers. The union is demanding higher wages and had threatened civil disobedience.

The SEIU says the workers have not been given a wage increase in 10 years.

It was a planned protest and the demonstrators were willing to risk being arrested, according to a news release from SEIU2015.