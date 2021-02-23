‘La Pulga’ Facebook Groups, a growing tool for local small businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ‘La Pulga’ Facebook Groups have taken the flea market to another level. In Las Vegas, many small businesses and even larger ones are using it to brand and advertise their services and goods to the Spanish-speaking community.

The Las Vegas Flea Market, filled with unique items, both new and used worldwide, has also gone digital in a ‘La Pulga de Las Vegas’ Facebook group.

‘La Pulgas,’ as they’re called in the Latinx community, means “where we sell everything, including your mothers-in-law,” and they have evolved.

La Pulgas is a buy and sell Facebook group, popular among Spanish-speaking communities who want to promote, sell or buy stuff. Some people sell furniture, food, yard sale-like items, landscaping services, Tupperware, Mary Kay cosmetics, while others look for work or highlight their skills.

“It’s exciting, but of course, it’s scary because you really have to push yourself to do this,” said Candi Flores, the owner of iCandiiBrows. “La Pulga really did help a lot.”

Candi Flores lost her job when the pandemic started, so she decided to venture out as her own boss.

“This is my workspace right here. I have my table set up for my clients,” Candi Flores said while showing the area. “It was hard because everyone was losing their jobs, and unemployment was horrible. I didn’t get anything for months.”

However, things quickly changed when she began to display her skills online. Word of mouth spread fast.

“It’s very simple because I’m still getting things together,” Candi Flores said. “It’s just something I started in this house. I still need to hang things up and get more things together.”

Now the self-made businesswoman is thriving and not looking back, thanks to the large network that’s keeping her busy.

“I posted a lot on La Pulga, and I made over $12,000,” said Candi Flores.

Candi Flores is one of the hundreds that form part of the online community of local Nevadans looking to survive the post-pandemic era until traditional flea markets are allowed to open again.

Patricia Flores runs several independent La Pulga Facebook pages that have over 200,000 members. It’s a simple process where anyone can snap a picture of furniture, clothes, food, or whatever they want to sell, and with a click of a mouse, the item is posted.

Patricia Flores said so many locals lost their jobs on the Strip, so having an online store helps them.

“They are just enjoying watching people and scroll and scroll until they see something that attracts their eye,” said Miguel Sanchez, Patricia Flores’ 15-year-old son.

To keep the page clean and safe, Patricia Flores keeps an eye out for weapons, drugs, pets and even explicit pictures.

A side note: La Pulgas are so popular and prevalent in the Latinx community, the Biden-Harris campaign used it to target Latino voters.