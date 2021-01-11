La Casa del Inmigrante hosts virtual DACA application workshops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A virtual workshop about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program happened Monday afternoon. La Casa del Inmigrante hosted the online forum, and it was completely free.

The purpose was to help guide eligible candidates to complete the requirements for the Obama-era federal program, which protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

“At the end of the day, it’s a two-year permit. Timelines are crucial,” explained Cristian Barrera, DACA coordinator for the nonprofit. “That’s why we push everyone to do it because we don’t know what’s going to happen, so take advantage of it.”

The local organization says it has recently received over 100 new applications for the program. Interest sparked after immigration officials approved more than 170 applications across the country. The program was at a standstill after President Donald Trump tried to terminate it, but a U.S. Supreme Court ruling prevented it.

The next workshop is Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, click here.