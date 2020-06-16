La Bonita Supermarkets giving out free tacos for 2020 graduates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020 had to undergo nontraditional ways of finishing and celebrating their senior year. La Bonita Supermarkets wants to celebrate these students on overcoming such a difficult end of the school year with a free meal.

The local supermarket chain will be celebrating the Class of 2020 with a special promotion “Tacos con los Grads” (Tacos with the Grads), and it awards a graduate from a local high school with a free 3-Taco Combo Meal at any of the seven La Bonita Supermarkets.

“We wanted to do something to celebrate the grads this year. They are graduating in a completely different world, and we just wanted to do something to celebrate them,” said Armando Martinez, General Manager of La Bonita Supermarkets.

8 News Now team also wants to honor the GENERATION 2020 students, upload your photo to our gallery by clicking on this link.

The promotion falls fittingly on Taco Tuesday and graduating seniors will have the option of a Carne Asada (Steak), Pollo (Chicken) or Al Pastor (Marinated Pork) taco combo meal.

Seniors must show either their high school diploma or their high school ID card to receive the promotion.