La Bonita Supermarkets’ 7th location in Las Vegas valley to open in Henderson Wednesday

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) – La Bonita Supermarkets will celebrate its second-biggest store soft opening in Henderson Wednesday. The chain is opening up a store 2851 N. Green Valley Pkwy.

The new state of the art 50,000-square-foot location is La Bonita’s second-largest store, and it will provide more than 100 new jobs into the area. The new location is said to provide a convenient layout that improves customers’ shopping experience with the biggest Taqueria of all La Bonita Supermarkets stores, a Juice Bar for fresh juices and smoothies, a Carnicería for fresh food cuts and meats, and a full Produce department.

The location also has four “fast lane” check out stations, for the customers wanting to make a quick and contactless purchase.

La Bonita Supermarkets is abiding by the new required rules requested by the Governor. Due to the current state of phase 1 and in order to comply with social distancing protocols, there will be signs on the floor throughout the store.

There are also safety glass shields for the cashiers, and all employees will be wearing masks. La Bonita said the new Hendeson store will be operating at a lower capacity to follow social distancing guidelines.

Customers are also encouraged to wear masks.

This new store will also offer online shopping and curbside pick-up, allowing customers to get their groceries without leaving their car.

La Bonita Supermarkets has been in business in the Las Vegas valley for the past 26 years.