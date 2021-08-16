La Bonita Supermarket remains closed after Friday’s collapse; employees reassigned

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The La Bonita Supermarket that partially collapsed on Friday is closed as the week begins.

Clark County inspectors put a red tag on the building, which means it is unsafe for occupancy.

The normally busy parking lot in front of the store is quiet, with a fence set up to prevent access.

The store at Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road was the scene of a rescue operation just after 6 a.m. Friday, when the front portion of the building crashed to the ground. Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Clark County Fire Department sent six engines, two trucks, two rescue units and two battalion chiefs to the scene. A heavy rescue company and air unit also responded.

About 150 people work in the 36,000 square-foot store, and there were more than 50 people inside at the time of the collapse.

Store employees were assigned to other La Bonita locations, according to company officials.

Shoppers who frequent this area were shocked to see the damage.

“When I see it, I was like, ‘I know that place.’ It was surprising though,” said shopper Kayla Benham.

Another shopper, Andrew Benham, said, “I’m curious as to what caused it. Buildings don’t just fall down.”

The cause is still under investigation.