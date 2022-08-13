The front of La Bonita Supermarket at Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road remains boarded up on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a year since the front of La Bonita Supermarket came crashing down, and there are few signs that it will be reopening any time soon.

The lights are on inside the building and grocery carts neatly line a chain-link fence in front of the market, but attempts to get comments from La Bonita have produced few results. Kimco Realty, the owner of the shopping center at S. Eastern Avenue and E. Desert Inn Road, released a statement on Friday morning:

“Kimco Realty acquired the property last year in August 2021 and we recognize the need for a grocer or strong anchor in this location. We are committed to bringing in the operator who will best serve the customers in this area. Reopening a grocery store at Francisco Center is a priority of our leasing team, and there is planning in the works,” according to Jennifer Maisch, vice president of marketing and communications at Kimco.

La Bonita Supermarket at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

La Bonita signage remains at the site. A manager at the chain’s store at Eastern and Stewart Avenue, about 3 miles north of the closed store, said La Bonita still plans to reopen the location.

Beams that held the portion that collapsed now jut from the front of the store and firring strips help hold insulation in place, but the store looks about the same as it looked in early 2022.

Attempts to reach La Bonita ownership have not been answered.

A lawsuit was filed on Thursday as the one-year anniversary neared, seeking damages for one man who was hurt when the front of the store came down after several rainy days and a windy night. Four people were reported injured in the incident. An engineering review blamed the collapse on winds, but no wood rot was found.

Meanwhile, business goes on around the boarded-up store. Some neighboring stores have struggled without the foot traffic that a supermarket would generate at the center. The owner of one store said business dropped by about 40% when La Bonita closed. Others said they saw no change at all.

When the store closed after the collapse on Aug. 13, 2021, La Bonita said it would assign employees to other stores. The store at Eastern and Stewart still has four of the other store’s employees, a manager said.

The neighborhood still has markets — an Albertson’s just east of the La Bonita location, and a Marketon Supermarket at 3736 E. Desert Inn. Two Smith’s stores are also within close driving distance.