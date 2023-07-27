LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Pop star Kylie Minogue will headline at a new theatrical venue on the Las Vegas Strip this fall.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas announced the launch of Voltaire Belle de Nuit and that Minogue will be the first headliner to grace the stage, according to the resort’s website.

The name Belle de Nuit describes a flower that blooms in the night.

The new venue is expected to “usher in a new destination nightlife scene” with the pop singer at the forefront in an exclusive U.S. residency that comes on the heels of her upcoming album release titled, “Tension,” the resort’s website stated.

Minogue confirmed the news on her Instagram page on Thursday which read in part, “VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there!”

Tickets for the singer’s opening show and residency go on sale on Aug. 9.

The venue is expected to open on November 4 and will kick off with Minogue’s first Las Vegas residency.