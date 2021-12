LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon are now closed to traffic as snow accumulates in the mountains, according to Metro police.

“Those with parking or ski passes will still be allowed through on Lee Canyon with the use of chains or 4×4 with snow tires,” according to a tweet by Metro.

Those with parking or ski passes will still be allowed through on Lee Canyon with the use of chains or 4×4 with snow tires.@nevadadot @RTCSNV pic.twitter.com/idLNOcKsda — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 24, 2021

