Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Cup title

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas native Kyle Busch captured his second NASCAR championship Sunday.

The Durango High graduate beat teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Junior to win the season finale at Homestead-Miami speedway.

“Obviously, I have come into this sport working really hard and being very passionate about it and determined about it to have success and I have been able to find that,” Busch told ESPN.

The 34-year-old took a celebratory lap with his son around the track. It was his fifth victory of the 2019 season.