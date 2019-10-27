Kurt Cobain’s unwashed sweater sells for $334,000

(CNN) — The late Kurt Cobain’s vintage, olive-green cardigan sold at auction for a record-breaking $334,000. It was expected to sell between $200,000 and $300,000.

Julien’s Auctions held a two-day auction of music memorabilia, and they say the Cobain sweater is the most expensive sweater ever sold at an auction. Julien’s claims they received the sweater from Jackie Farry, described as a close friend of the Cobain family.

The Nirvana singer wore the olive-green cardigan at the band’s “MTV Unplugged” performance in New York in 1993. The concert made the cardigan iconic.

The medium-size sweater has not been washed since Cobain wore it at the concert, and it is missing one of its five buttons.

Cobain’s custom, left-handed Fender Mustang guitar went for $340,000.