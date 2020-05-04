Kroger (Smith’s) to offer free COVID-19 testing to frontline workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kroger, which owns Smith’s grocery stores in Las Vegas, announced Monday that it will offer free COVID-19 tests frontline workers bases on symptoms and medical need.

“At Kroger, the safety and health of our associates and customers remains our top priority during this unprecedented time,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “Our associates have worked tirelessly to provide communities continued access to fresh, affordable food. We are dedicated to providing support and gratitude to our associates across the country.”

The free tTests will be a combination of self-administered kits and the company’s public drive-thru testing sites. Kroger Health’s expansion to test more associates joins the COVID-19 testing the team has already been supporting in areas with high incident rates.

The company already is supplying protective masks to all associates, plexiglass partitons at checkout lines, following daily sanitation practices and limiting customers in the store.