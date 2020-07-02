Kroger gets emergency use approval for COVID-19 home test kits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, announced it’s received approval to use at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., said the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit.

The testing kit will be available to frontline associates who work for Kroger, beginning this week. Kroger plans to expand the availability of the kit to other companies and organizations in the coming weeks. The company has set a goal of processing as many as 60,000 tests by the end of July.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of our associates and our customers has remained our top priority,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “Over the past few months, Kroger Health has been providing Americans with access to COVID-19 testing through community test sites across the country; however, we’ve observed some individuals do not have access to transportation or live near these community testing locations. To help ease this burden and provide greater accessibility, we will be offering a home testing solution to our associates first followed by other companies and organizations.”

The home collection kit includes a nasal swab, transport vial, instruction sheet, prepaid shipping label, and packing materials for return shipment of the sample to the laboratory. A healthcare professional will observe and provide guidance through a two-way video chat to make sure the testing is done properly.

Kroger owns Smith’s Food and Drug stores in the Las Vegas valley.