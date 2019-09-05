Krispy Kreme rolls out pumpkin spice doughnuts

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Doughnuts, cheesecake and pumpkin spice, that’s the magical combo Krispy Kreme is going for as fall approaches.

Krispy Kreme is now selling pumpkin spice original glazed doughnuts and pumpkin spice original filled doughnuts. Those feature pumpkin spice-flavored cheesecake filling.

As if cheesecake filling wasn’t reason enough to try one out, they’re also offering a trade in program. People can bring in other products deemed “pumpkin spice letdowns” and trade them for a free pumpkin spice doughnut.

This #PumpkinSpice season, Fall for glaze! Pumpkin Spice Original Glaze is back & we’ve got an all new Pumpkin Spice #OriginalFilled for one week only! 🙌🎃🍩 More info at https://t.co/uDV00tUUWE. #KrispyKreme pic.twitter.com/fNaYs9Olp3 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 3, 2019

Get them while you can! They’re only available until Sunday, September 8th.