Krispy Kreme giving free donuts, coffee to teachers next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Krispy Kreme is showing its appreciation for teachers who are beginning another school year by giving them free donuts and coffee next week.

A glazed donut and cup of coffee will be given out starting the week of Aug. 10. Teachers just need to show a school employee badge.

“We know this school year will be different and we’ll all have to pitch in.  That’s why Krispy Kreme is introducing Educator Appreciation Week as a sweet way to acknowledge the educators in your life who go above and beyond … wherever the classroom is.” 

In addition, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, which is being deemed “Straight “A” Tuesday, anyone who purchases a dozen donuts can get a second dozen for free.

