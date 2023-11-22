RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A beloved Christmas movie many households watch during the holiday season is turning 20.

“Elf” hit the big screens in 2003 and now to celebrate and spread Christmas cheer, Krispy Kreme is releasing Elf-inspired donuts.

Starting Friday, customers can enjoy the Buddy Snow Globe donut, the Buddy Makes Breakfast donut, and the Christmas Lights donuts packed in the dozen donut boxes, according to a news release.

The Buddy Snow Globe donut is an original Krispy Kreme glazed donut with a twist to go with the theme. It’s dipped in sugar-cookie light blue icing and has white sprinkles, topped with powdered sugary snow. It also has a chocolate “Elf” piece for more decor.

The Buddy Makes Breakfast donut is an original donut topped with cake batter spaghetti buttercream, milk chocolate candies, sprinkles, and maple drizzle.

The Christmas Lights donut is another original glazed donut dipped in rich chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing and topped with rainbow sprinkles and a Christmas “Elf” piece.

For those who can’t make it, a fresh six-pack of the Buddy Snow Globe, Festive Lights, and Santa Belly donuts are heading to select grocery stores.

Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena said in a statement the inspired donuts are “to honor memorable moments from the movie.”

He also added, “Smiling is Buddy the Elf’s ‘favorite,’ and ours, too. We know our fans are going to smile a lot when they spread holiday cheer to family and friends all season long with our ‘Elf’ holiday collection.”

The Charlotte headquartered company announced their annual “Day of the Dozens” will be returning on Dec. 12. Customers will be offered a $1 original glazed dozen donuts when they purchase any dozen at regular price.