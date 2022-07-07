LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another major airline that suspended international travel to Las Vegas due to Covid has announced it will resume flights from South Korea to the valley.

Korean Air will begin flying its Incheon (Seoul) to Las Vegas round-trip route on Sunday, July 10. The airline will fly the route three times a week leaving Las Vegas around noon on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The flight arrives in Las Vegas each of those days around 10 a.m.

“Korean Air is very pleased to reinstate our flights from Las Vegas and provide a convenient gateway to Asia for travelers in the western U.S. We launched our Las Vegas service more than 15 years ago, and we’re the only Asian airline serving this dynamic market. Throughout the years, Las Vegas has been a great partner of Korean Air, and we look forward to continuing our shared successes,” said Jin Ho Lee, Senior Vice President and Director of Korean Air’s Americas Regional Headquarters.

“The nonstop route between LAS and Incheon International Airport was the largest outstanding piece of Las Vegas’s international air service recovery,” said Chris Jones, Harry Reid International Airport’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This route will once again serve as the gateway to the entertainment capital of the world for travelers from South Korea, and across Asia. The iconic Korean Air livery has been a fixture at Harry Reid International Airport since 2006, and after a two-year hiatus, we are pleased to be able to welcome the airline back.”

Korean Air will be flying the Las vegas route using a 218-seat Airbus A330-200.