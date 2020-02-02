Kobe memorial to be shipped to Bryant family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, says she wants to keep some of the memorabilia fans have used to honor her late husband.

Fans have been leaving t-shirts, letters, basketballs, stuffed animals and toys around the Los Angeles Staples Center, the building where Kobe spent 20 years playing with the Lakers.

All of the items honor Bryant who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash last weekend. Seven others also died in the crash.

The Los Angeles Times quotes Staples Center president Lee Zeidman. He says the items will be placed in containers and sent to the Bryant family, at the request of Vanessa Bryant.

A source tells CNN the flowers fans have left will become mulch for area landscaping.

The source added that charitable donations are preferred over memorabilia at this point.