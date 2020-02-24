Kobe Bryant’s public memorial at 10 a.m., livestream will be available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands are gathering for a memorial Monday morning for basketball legend Kobe Bryant at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It’s where Bryant spent his 20-year career with the Lakers and where a celebration of life will start at 10 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Kobe Bryant

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash last month. They were on their way to a basketball tournament. Following their deaths, tributes poured in from all over the world and people gathered at the Staples Center to pay their respects.

Proceeds from the memorial are going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.