Kobe Bryant memorabilia in high demand following basketball legend’s tragic death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people want to have something to remember basketball legend Kobe Bryant by. Due to this, some Las Vegas sports memorabilia stores are seeing a boom in business when it comes to Kobe-related items.

After Bryant’s tragic passing, items like signed jerseys are a hot ticket at local shops. Some items have quadrupled in value.

Tristar Sports and Celebrity Memorabilia inside Fashion Show Mall has sold out of all its Kobe items.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

“Of course, we would rather sell it because he’s still a great legend, he’s alive,” said Tristar sales associate Manne Gamble, “but once something happens like that, you know it’s just sad circumstances of why people are buying it.”

All items at Sports Collectibles You Need also sold out within minutes, including replica championship rings and a basketball signed by both Kobe Bryant and Lebron James.

“I’ve literally had probably 200 messages,” revealed Marty Rodick, CEO of Sports Collectibles. “I bought the basketball for $250 from the Lakers. I had a guy offer $2,000 for it.”

Rodick said the number of interested fans keeps growing, “People are really missing him.”

The Las Vegas-based online store Inscriptagraphs Memorabilia is only selling the framed confetti collage from Bryant’s last game. They’ve made everything else, including signed jerseys and shoes, unavailable for purchase.

“We’re not in the business of profiting off of a death, especially of someone that we’ve dealt with in the past,” stated Inscriptagraphs CEO Tyler Feldman.

While it’s unfortunate, other shops say it’s ‘just business.’

“Once something happens like this, and then all of a sudden, everybody wants to buy it,” said Gamble.

Just as these items are flying off the shelves, more are coming soon to replace them.