Kobe Bryant fans petition to change NBA logo to honor the legend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A petition, started by Kobe Bryant fans, was recently created to change the NBA logo to feature the Laker’s legend. The petition already has nearly 2 million signatures, with a goal of 3 million.

Change.org, where the petition is located, is a website where users can create petitions on a variety of topics. “Kyle M,” the user that created Bryant’s NBA logo change, said on the petition page:

“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo.” Kyle M, Change.org

To view or sign the petition, click here.