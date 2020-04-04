Kobe Bryant elected to 2020 Basketball Hall Of Fame class

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(CNN/KLAS) — Months after being killed in a helicopter crash, five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The announcement was made on ESPN Saturday.

2020 is Bryant’s first year of eligibility. He will now be honored posthumously.

The 18-time NBA All-Star winner played his entired 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also won two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

Other notable names being elected into the Hall of Fame this year are Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Tamika Catchings.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were part of a group of nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash in California in January.