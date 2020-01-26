Kobe Bryant, daughter dies in helicopter crash

WATCH LIVE UPDATES:

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KLAS) — A helicopter crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area and burst into flames, killing all aboard Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Multiple sources, including TMZ, is reporting that American basketball player Kobe Bryant is one of five people dead in the crash.

A source also confirmed the news about the death of the Lakers’ great with ESPN. TMZ also reports that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, GiGi, was also on board the helicopter and died.

Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @wojespn.



He was 41. pic.twitter.com/jt4ccu2Rw4 — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Authorities say the helicopter crash happened in Calabasas, about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

WATCH THE SCENE LIVE:

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills station responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at around 10 a.m., the agency said.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Flames that erupted in the crash have been extinguished, the Sheriff’s Department said around 10:30 a.m.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.