Kobe and Gigi Bryant interviewed by Kevaney Martin at Aces opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi were among the five killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles this morning.

Kobe was a fixture in Las Vegas, appearing here often for a variety of events. In this video, he and Gigi are at the Las Vegas Aces WNBA home opener May 19, 2019. Kevaney Martin of 8 News Now talked to the Bryant’s about the growth of the WNBA, among other topics.

Bryant appeared with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas many times for exhibition games at the MGM Grand Garden and T-Mobile Arena. He also played for USA Basketball when they practiced and competed in Las Vegas.

Bryant won 5 NBA Championships with the Lakers.

The cause of the crash and the names of the other victims has not been determined or released.