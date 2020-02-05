Koalas appearing around Las Vegas for a good cause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Furry stuffed koalas are popping up around Las Vegas. It’s an effort to raise awareness and money for those impacted by the Australian wildfires. It’s estimated millions of koalas, kangaroos, birds and other animals have died as a result of the fires.

An Australian-run organization in New York started koalas of NYC to help the relief efforts. They are leaving stuffed koalas in various city locations in London, New York and now Las Vegas.

So far, the #KoalasofNYC effort has raised $50,000.

Tatiana Fox, an Australian living in Las Vegas, decided to bring the campaign to the valley because of her love for Australia. The koalas are being left in 10 different locations. People are encouraged to take a picture with one of the koalas. A yellow tag attached to the stuffed bear gives information on how to donate to the cause.

All of the donations will go to Wires, the largest wildlife relief charity in Australia.