HENDERSON (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is now accepting nominations for Mayor’s Honor Roll, a program that acknowledges outstanding students, parents, teachers, and other educators. Know someone who should be nominated? Here’s how!

The Mayor’s Honor Roll Program acknowledges students, teachers, administrators, support staff, and parents for their “distinguished achievements, exemplary service, and outstanding contributions” to the education process.

Recipients will be honored and presented with a certificate by the Mayor and Council during Henderson City Council meetings throughout the school year.

In order to qualify, each nominee should excel in one or more of the following areas:

Students

Demonstrates academic excellence

Outstanding volunteer service

Significant involvement in citizenship or character-building organizations

Participation in student government programs and/or school activities

Displays leadership qualities that motivate others to action for the benefit of the community

Teachers, Administrators, Support Staff

Uses engaging and unique instructional methods and strategies to improve student learning

Encourages life-long learning through leadership and innovation outside the classroom

Collaborates with colleagues, students, and families to create a school culture of respect and success

Excellent role model for students, as well as peers

Parents

Outstanding volunteer service

Significant involvement in PTO/PTA or school events/activities

Displays leadership qualities that motivate others to action for the benefit of the community

Nominations are open until April 26, 2024. For additional information and qualifications for the Mayor’s Honor Roll or to nominate someone, visit the City of Henderson website.