Knights Valentin Zykov suspended 20 games for violating NHL drug policy

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 12: Vegas Golden Knights right wing Valentin Zykov (7) warms up before an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks on January 12, 2019, at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo By Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL announced that Valentin Zykov has been suspended for 20 games, without pay, for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

We were notified by the NHL and NHLPA that Valentin has violated the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. We monitor the nutrition, supplement intake, and overall diet of our athletes on a continual basis throughout our entire season. Valentin knowingly used a banned substance without the consent, recommendation or knowledge of our team. We support the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program and respect the decision here. Las Vegas Golden Knights

“Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the suspension is accompanied by mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment.” National Hockey League

This is the Knights second player suspension in two seasons. Defenseman Nate Schmidt was suspended for 20 games at the start of last season. The Knights felt the Schmidt suspension was unjustified, they clearly do not feel the same way with the Zykov suspension, per the statement from the team.

The Golden Knights play at home tonight against the Ottawa Senators. No word yet on who will replace Zykov in the Knights lineup. Zykov is from St. Petersburg, Russia and has played in each of the Knights 7 games this season and has 2 assists.