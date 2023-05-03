LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Critics wondered if the Golden Knights can keep pace with the fast, high-flying Oilers, and those questions were answered early in Game 1.

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals; captain Mark Stone added two points (goal, assist) in the Golden Knights 6-4, Game 1 win taking a 1-0 series lead in the West Semifinals. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud added two assists.

Edmonton’s cast of stars was led by Leon Draisaitl’s four goals but was not enough. The Oilers power play, which is considered one of the league’s best in NHL history, scored twice on the man advantage and it wasn’t enough.

Game 2 will be Saturday night at T-Mobile arena with the faceoff scheduled for 4 p.m.