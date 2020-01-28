Knights players, Wolfgang Puck open sports restaurant in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Great food, more hockey and a chance to hang with the players — what more could a Vegas Golden Knights fan want? Five Golden Knights players and chef Wolfgang Puck opened their new sports restaurant at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday. The restaurant will focus on serving traditional sports food with a twist, as well as providing sports entertainment for Knights players and VGK fans.

The new restaurant, called Wolfgang Puck Players Locker, held their soft opening on Saturday, Jan. 25. According to Tom Kaplan, senior managing partner with Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining, it took less than two weeks to transition the place from its previous name and operation of Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to the new sports restaurant.

IT’S OPEN! @PlayersLockerLV at @DTSummerlin is inviting the community to come in and enjoy their new look and yummy menu additions! Check out the @GoldenKnights + @WolfgangPuck Sports Restaurant!🏒🍔🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5FApW3hQ1a — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) January 26, 2020

Kaplan says the “city’s ultimate sports restaurant” was a year in the making, with the help of Golden Knights players Alex Tuch, Shea Theodore, Reilly Smith, Deryk Engelland and William Karlsson.

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker was designed for the avid sports fan and features 17 flat-screen TVs throughout the space. Guests can dine in the main dining room, bar area, two outdoor patios and the private dining room, now named the “Players Lounge.”

Players Lounge; private dining room of the restaurant

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker food menu

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker beverage menu

Kaplan says the lounge serves three purposes, including an extra dining area for the public, a private dining room that can be reserved for special gatherings and a special space for the Knights players to utilize when they dine at the restaurant.

“They’re all as we know very hands on with the community. I think it will be a place where they can escape and at the same time, hang out in the dining room,” Kaplan said.

In addition to the space and renovations, the restaurant also expanded their menu with signature dishes created based on the Vegas players’ favorite foods. Some of those menu items include Tuch’s Reuben Sandwich, which is a personal favorite of #89’s. Other options are Karlsson’s Vegan Burger featuring a “Beyond Meat” vegan patty, vegan cheese and all the fixings, as well as Reilly’s Cheese Curds, Deryk’s Fish & Chips and Shea’s Gooey Deluxe.

New additions to the restaurant include the Players Locker. It is a 110-locker facility where guests can rent a locker for a year and store their spirits.

110-locker display that will hold players’ favorite spirits

Golden Knights photography, artwork displayed along the restroom hallway

Alex Tuch jersey, honorary Wolfgang Puck jersey

The player investors as well as other celebrities, like Shaquille O’Neal and Dana White, have purchased lockers at the restaurant.

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker will hold a grand opening celebration for the public to attend on Monday, Feb. 24. Festivities will include appearances by the Knights players and other VGK cast members. It will be held in the Downtown Summerlin plaza area, in front of the restaurant. Other details will be available within the coming weeks.

The restaurant is open, so in the meantime, pull up a chair at the bar and you might catch a VGK player next to you!