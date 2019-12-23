Knights players sing their hearts out to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights fans know by now that the players are more than just hockey players, they are singers, too.

The organization released a Christmas telegram from the hockey crew singing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.” The video included solos and duets from Nate Schmidt, Ryan Reaves and William Carrier, Alex Tuch and William Karlsson.

It turns out that the VGK players put together the telegram for Mariah Carey, and of course, for fans.

Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas is You” turned 25 this year. To celebrate the anniversary, Carey gathered many friends and reached out to many A-listers to help celebrate.

Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian West, James Corden, Ryan Seacrest, Ariana Grande and the five Knights players (with the best voices) all joined in on the celebration!

Courtesy: Vegas Golden Knights, Twitter

Click here to watch the video. Viewers can scroll to about 1 minute and 15 seconds to catch Vegas’ favorite hockey singers in action.