Knights players light up Christmas tree at the Cosmopolitan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights players joined members of the community for the third annual tree lighting ceremony at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Friday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty hit the switch, but with a bit of a delay that has not yet been 100 percent confirmed as a Fleury prank.

TFW you realize mid-interview that you fell for one of Marc-Andre Fleury's pranks🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZlXwy7XqTR — Kevaney Martin (@KevaneyMartin) November 23, 2019

VGK fans, locals, and tourists took part in the winter festivity at the Ice Rink with a countdown to light up the tree. Then, attendees went on to skate on the rink that overlooks the Las Vegas Strip.

Marc-Andre Fleury stayed for a few minutes after the ceremony to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers skating for $25 this season.