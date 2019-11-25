Knights players distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - UNLV Athletics has announced it will part ways with head football coach Tony Sanchez at the end of this season. A news confrence to make the announcement is set for 1:30 p.m. today in the Fertitta Football Complex's media room

“I’m grateful for my time here and proud of the strides we made as a football program, on and off the field,” Sanchez said. “I’m proud of our student-athletes and our staff and how we have positioned the program for future success. I look forward to finishing the season strong with these young men. I would also like to thank our community, our alumni and our donors for their generous support in making the Fertitta Football Complex a reality.”

“We appreciate everything that Tony has done for our university and football program,” Reed-Francois said. “He made us better. Because of his work and his vision, we have the best facilities in the Mountain West and rival some of the best in the country. What he has done for the football community in Las Vegas during his five years at UNLV and his six years at Bishop Gorman High School has been remarkable. Further, our football team has made great progress academically under Tony’s leadership. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Sanchez became just the third UNLV football head coach to win the Fremont Cannon by defeating in-state rival UNR in his debut campaign. Last year, the Rebels won at San Diego State for the first time in 18 years and ended the season with the biggest comeback in school history, defeating UNR after being down 23-0, making him only the second UNLV head coach since 1981 to defeat the school’s rival to the north more than once.

Sanchez’s impact has been felt off the field at UNLV as well. His fundraising efforts led to the construction of the state-of-the-art $34 million Fertitta Football Complex, which opened on campus earlier this fall. In addition, the Rebels have achieved record success in the classroom, including last year posting the highest semester and cumulative grade point averages in program history along with earning the most academic all-conference honorees and Dean’s List members the football team has ever seen.

In five seasons under Sanchez, the Rebels have had a 19-40 record.

A national search for a new football head coach will begin immediately.