Knights players distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, some of the Vegas Golden Knights distributed Thanksgiving meals to designated families in need.
VGK players, members of the VGK Cast and staff partnered with Smith’s Food & Drug Stores to hand out meals to 50 families that were selected by Nevada HAND and HopeLink.
Ryan Reaves, who was distributing meals at the Smith’s on Skye Canyon Park Drive in northwest Las Vegas, says it’s nice to give back to the community that gives so much to him and the team.
“We’re out here putting some smiles on faces, giving some families some turkey and some Thanksgiving joy. So, good day all around,” Reaves said.
Other players in attendance including Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Mark Stone and Cody Glass.