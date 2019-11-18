Knights’ Pacioretty and Stastny host street hockey clinic for local kids

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) celebrates with teammate Max Pacioretty (67) after Stastny scored during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Benjamin Hager)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will not have practice on Monday, Nov. 18, but two of the players are planning a day on the ice with local kids! Knights forwards Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny are hosting a street hockey clinic from 2 to 3 p.m. at Doc Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Ave, North Las Vegas.

Monday’s event is another addition to the “Paul and Patches” Program, which aims to improve the lives of kids in Clark County by introducing and teaching the game of hockey to disadvantaged youth.

Pacioretty and Stastny will also host the group of kids from Doc Pearson at the Golden Knights game against the Oilers on Saturday, Nov. 23.