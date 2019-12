LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights are on the road in Vancouver and the team is playing their best hockey of the season before the Christmas break.

Perhaps the team’s newest edition has helped in the recent climb of the Pacific Division standings. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the new guy is 25-year-old Chandler Stephenson as the former Washington Capital has injected new blood into the Golden Knights locker room.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.