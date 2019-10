LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Boston Bruins Tuesday night and stand 2-1 on the season with 79 games left.

Last year, the Knights started the season losing four of their first five games, but Boston are the reigning Eastern Conference Champions with plenty of experience on both ends of the ice. Vegas passed the test because it was costly turnovers by that led to three of the bruins four goals.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.