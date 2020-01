LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are giving a “Knights Salute” to members of the Las Vegas community. On Monday, the team launched its Knights Salute season ticket member program.

It gives ticket members the opportunity to buy more home games for deserving individuals and groups in our community.

These deserving people include first responders, military servicemen and women, teachers and non-profit workers.

January schedule for Vegas Golden Knights games

The Golden Knights will be on the road from Jan. 14-31.