Knights hope to rebound tonight at Chicago

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects the puck wide of the net during first period NHL hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets’ during Western Conference Finals, game 5, in Winnipeg, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off perhaps their worst performance of the season Monday at Philadelphia. Marc-Andre Fleury will be in net tonight as the Knights hope to finish off this road trip with a win.

The Knights (6-4-0) started out slow against the Flyers (3-3-1), falling behind 5-0 before losing 6-2. Goalie Oscar Dansk made his first start for the Knights this season. Reilly Smith took the team lead in goals with his 7th of the season, Mark Stone leads in points with 12 (6G, 6A).

The Chicago Blackhawks (2-3-1) have struggled early in the season and the Knights hope to take advantage of that. A win tonight would put the Knights at 2-1 on this road trip. They return home Friday for an afternoon game against the Colorado Avalanche (7-1-1). It’s a 3 p.m. start at T-Mobile Arena to honor Nevada Day.