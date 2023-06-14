LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – What do you do when you’ve just won the Stanley Cup and are in Las Vegas? It’s time to hit the club. That’s exactly what some members of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team did Tuesday night after beating the Florida Panthers 9-3 to earn their first NHL championship.

The site of the party overnight was the Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace. The post-game celebration included Captain Mark Stone, goalie Adin Hill, Jack Eichel, William Karlson, Keegan Kolesar, Phil Kessel and others along with family and friends. And the star of the party was Lord Stanley’s Cup, which was hoisted high in the air by the players.

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate their Stanley Cup victory at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace Tuesday night. Jun. 13, 2023 (Sammy Dean Photography)

DJ Steve Aoki performed at the club. He also performed at Toshiba Plaza before Tuesday night’s game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.