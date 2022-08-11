Knights goaltender Robin Lehner needs hip surgery and will miss the 2022-23 season, the team said Thursday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goaltender Robin Lehner is facing hip surgery and will miss the 2022-23 season, the Golden Knights said Thursday.

The team announced that Lehner requires surgery on its Twitter page before 9 a.m.; the tweet added that an exact timeline for recovery has not been determined.

A team spokesman said no more information, other than the Knights’ tweet, is expected to be released.

Lehner has dealt with an ailing hip for the past several seasons, including this past season when he missed several games because of injury.

On April 25, the team announced Lehner would miss the rest of the season because he needed shoulder surgery. He hurt the shoulder Feb. 9 in a 6-0 loss to Calgary but returned March 1 after rehabbing.

Lehner then had lower-body injury, most likely the hip, in a game against Philadelphia on March 8. He missed 12 more games, returning April 20 for a game against Washington. He was lifted after allowing a first-period goal, and then the team announced his pending shoulder surgery five days later.

The goaltender, 30, has played 12 NHL seasons, including the last three with the Knights. He was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 20, 2020, with the Knights giving up a second-round draft pick, defenseman Stanislav Demin and goaltender Malcolm Subban.