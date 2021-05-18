Knights fans celebrate victory at Circa’s Stadium Swim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights fans are rejoicing, following a Game 2 victory in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs!

Fans filled Stadium Swim at Circa Las Vegas Tuesday night to watch the Knights take on the Minnesota Wild.

Fans say watching the Knights in the playoffs, yet again, is absolutely thrilling — adding that it was even more exciting in an atmosphere with fewer COVID-19 restrictions.

“Go Knights!” exclaimed fan Carl Jones.

The win fired up fans at the Stadium Swim watch party.

“We love this environment, so we wanted to come out here and have a good time today and watch the Vegas Knights on the big screen,” said Jones. “I love the Knights, man. I’m hoping they win the whole thing.”

The electric energy was turned up even higher, thanks to a sense of normalcy. Circa announced late last week that they are at 100% capacity, and fully vaccinated guests do not need to have masks on.

“It’s just a great feeling being back out here, not wearing masks. Amen to that,” said Austin Ogden.

Rachel Borowski, who was visiting Las Vegas and enjoying the game, added, “I’m happy to be vaccinated and enjoying freedom right now.”

Fans are soaking up the Knights victory and taking in the sights and sounds of fabulous Las Vegas.

“This is an amazing place. This is an amazing place to watch the game. We love it. Beautiful. Absolutely beautiful,” said hockey fan Jason Manzoni.

Jones adds, “I’m glad everything is opened up. Everybody’s having a good time. That’s what’s up.”

Fans are now looking forward to Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs and hope the Knights can pull out a win! The series against the Minnesota Wild is currently tied 1-1.