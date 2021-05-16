Knights fans celebrate first maskless weekend at Red Rock Resort pop-up bar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many watched the Knights in-person, some bars and resorts across the valley were filled with fans Sunday afternoon. This is the first weekend since the new CDC mask guidelines went into effect.

“We knew today was the first playoffs game for the Knights,” said Knights fan Calina Conner. “We thought what better to do than go watch the Knights at a Knights themed bar.”

Conner is one of many that showed up to cheer on the Golden Knights at the sold out “Crimson at Knight” pop-up at Red Rock Resort.

“It’s really fun, all of the decor and everything, the DJ,” Conner said. Everything about it is super low key but also really energetic.”

Crimson at Knight is the latest in the series of pop-ups at Red Rock, drawing in both locals and visitors.

Ryan Muccio drove in from Pahrump to watch the game surrounded by Knights fans.

“It’s amazing,” Muccio said. “That’s what I miss from before, the fans make everything. It makes or breaks, so it’s great.”

Not only are fans excited to cheer on the Knights, but to do so with less restrictions and no masks.

This week the CDC eased mask-wearing guidelines for fully vaccinated people, saying they do not have to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.

Muccio works in healthcare and is happy to see some changes.

“It’s been intense, and I’m fully vaccinated so it’s been nice to sit here without a mask and just enjoy and be with people again,” Muccio said.

Conner is breathing a sigh of relief, saying it is refreshing to see people’s faces and smiles once again.

“Everyone just feels like they can breathe, you know? Everyone can just take a step back, really appreciate everything around them and just have a good time,” Conner said.