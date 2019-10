LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights are home against the Ottawa Senators looking to right the ship after a dominating defeat from the Nashville Predators.

It really doesn’t matter who the Golden Knights are playing, the T-Mobile Arena atmosphere is electric with raucous fans and sellouts. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the Knights win about 75 percent of their games on home ice and it’s the fan support that plays a large role.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.