LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a chance captain Mark Stone could play for the first time in the exhibition season Friday night when the Golden Knights meet the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, who ran the Knights through some scrimmaging Thursday at practice, said it depends how Stone, coming off back surgery, feels.

“There’s a good chance he could play tomorrow,” Cassidy said after Thursday’s session at City National Arena. “Let’s see how he feels … If he comes out of it [Thursday’s practice session] fine, it could be as early as tomorrow.”

Stone, who had a lumbar discectomy to repair a spinal disc in May, said Thursday he feels pretty comfortable and ready to play when asked about his status.

“I don’t think there’s a ton of boxes to check, other than playing games,” he said.

Faceoff Thursday is 7 p.m. The Knights dropped their first two exhibitions before beating Colorado 7-1 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights have three more exhibitions after Friday before opening the NHL season Oct. 11 with a road game against the Los Angeles Kings. Their home opener is Oct. 13 versus the Chicago Blackhawks.