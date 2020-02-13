Knights’ AHL affiliate to play at Orleans Arena in 2020-21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the purchase of the San Antonio Rampage by the Vegas Golden Knights, the team is almost ready to announce where their permanent home will be in the Las Vegas Valley. For the time being, the Knights’ AHL affiliate will play the upcoming season in the Orleans Hotel and Casino.

“We are excited and honored to partner with the Vegas Golden Knights in bringing AHL hockey to the Orleans Arena next season,” said Keith Smith, Boyd Gaming President and CEO. “The arrival of AHL hockey is great news for our entire community, and we look forward to helping the Golden Knights organization further expand professional hockey in southern Nevada.”

The Knights purchased the AHL franchise on February 6 from Spurs Sports & Entertainment in San Antonio, Texas and applied for relocation to Henderson. The purchase and relocation is still subject to approval from the AHL Board of Governors.

According to the Henderson Chamber of Commerce president, the announcement of the location for the future Henderson arena will happen Thursday at the “State of the City” address by Mayor Debra March.