LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cameron Dukes, quarterback for Las Vegas’ Indoor Football League team, is the league’s offensive player of the week.

The league said Thursday that Dukes, of the Vegas Knight Hawks, was picked for the honor after tossing six touchdown passes in a 65-33 victory over the Bay Area Panthers on Saturday (July 2).

Dukes, who played at Lindsey Wilson University, was 25-for-39 passing for 315 yards in the victory. He also ran for 22 yards.

The Shepherdsville, Ky., native has five single-game league records since being named the team’s starter four games ago.

The Knight Hawks (6-9) close their regular season on Sunday against the Arizona Rattlers at The Footprint Center in Phoenix.