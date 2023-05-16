LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County Coroner’s Office has ruled a man’s death a homicide due to the use of force during his arrest in Henderson.

The coroner’s office made the determination on May 10, nearly two months after Ronald Winborne, 53, death.

According to the City of Henderson, the incident began on March 21, when officers responded to the area of Greenway Road and Horizon Drive after reports of a knife-wielding man threatening moving vehicles.

Officers stated that Winborne pointed the knife at them before they tased him which resulted in his arrest.

First responders then provided him with medical treatment.

He was later taken to the Henderson Detention Center and booked on several charges, including:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Public Officer

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Resisting a Police Officer

Resisting Public Officer with a Deadly Weapon

Winborne was medically evaluated at a hospital and then returned to the detention center, police stated in a release.

On March 27th, while in custody, Winborne’s health began to decline, and it was

determined by medical staff that he would be taken to Sunrise Hospital for

continued evaluation.

However, later that day, Winborne died while at the hospital.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the death of Winborne, Henderson Police

opened an investigation.

The incident is being investigated as the third homicide for the City of Henderson for 2023.