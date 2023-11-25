LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after approaching Las Vegas police with a knife in east Las Vegas early Saturday morning, officers said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, dispatchers received a report of a missing man who might be armed with a knife in the 3900 block of Landsdown Place in east Las Vegas. The call came in at approximately 2:55 a.m., and when officers arrived they found the armed person, only identified as male.

Police say officers attempted to disarm the man, but he refused to drop the knife. According to an LVMPD release, the man approached the officers, causing the officers to open fire on him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting will be identified within 48 hours, LVMPD officials said, adding that the incident represents the seventh officer-involved shooting of 2023 for the department.

Anyone with information on the incident as asked to contact LVMPD’s Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.