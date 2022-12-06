LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A “knife enthusiast” accused of stabbing a neighbor to death Friday night at an apartment on Boulder Highway had a history of confrontations with the victim, according to a Metro police arrest report.

Brandon Alexander, 64, faces an open murder charge and was scheduled to make his initial court appearance today. Clark County jail records show Alexander is still in custody.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest records identified the stabbing victim as Robert Young. His age was not provided.

Alexander was arrested Friday after police responded to his 911 call. When officers arrived, Alexander told them Young “came at him” and he stabbed him in the chest with a pen in self defense.

During the course of the investigation, officers never found a pen, but they recovered a black pouch containing three double-edged throwing knives from another neighbor’s apartment. Alexander had taken the pouch to the neighbor’s apartment in another building after the incident and tossed it onto the couch. The neighbor “did not want the knives in his apartment” and tried to get rid of them by giving them to another neighbor, who then turned them over to emergency medical personnel. The knives were then given to police.

Police were at the apartment twice in early October on calls involving Alexander. The apartment complex is on Boulder Highway between Twain Avenue and Desert Inn Road.

The first call, on Oct. 5, was a report of a person with a knife. “Officers responded to a person with a knife call and spoke to the person reporting (PR) that Alexander complained his neighbors spied on him, and Alexander pulled out a knife from his side and walked toards the PR and another individual.”

The next day, another call came in. This time it was a report of assault with a knife. Alexander was accused of showing a knife tucked into his pants. He again accused someone of “being a spy and that they were watching Alexander,” the arrest report said.

On Feb. 6, 2021, Alexander called police and accused Young of battery. “Alexander accused Young of chest bumping him as they passed each other in the hallway. Young told officers that Alexander stopped Young in the hallway and confronted Young about a letter Young left on another neighbor’s door about a noise complaint, and Alexander pushed Young to the ground which caused scratches on his arms. Both parties did not wish to press charges,” according to the arrest report.

In an interview with detectives following his arrest, Alexander described Young as a ‘fruitcake’ and asked if he was dead. “I don’t do this kind of stuff, I’m a Vietnam Vet […] the gentleman harasses everyone, he threatens everyone,” he told police. He said he didn’t know Young’s name even though the two had an ongoing dispute for years.